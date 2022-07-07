wrestling / News
A&E Set To Livestream Undertaker Interview On Sunday
The Undertaker will do a livestream interview on Sunday courtesy of A&E. A&E announced on Wednesday that they will livestream the interview with Peter Rosenberg on Sunday at 7 PM ET ahead of the premiere of Taker’s Biography: WWE Legends episode at 8 PM ET on the network.
The announcement reads:
“THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! Sit down with The Deadman himself for a livestreamed conversation between @WWE’s @Undertaker & @Rosenbergradio – on July 10 at 7/6c. They’ll discuss his upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode (7/10 at 8/7c) & WWE Rivals episode (7/17 at 10/9c).”
THE UNDERTAKEOVER IS UPON US! Sit down with The Deadman himself for a livestreamed conversation between @WWE’s @Undertaker & @Rosenbergradio – on July 10 at 7/6c. They’ll discuss his upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode (7/10 at 8/7c) & WWE Rivals episode (7/17 at 10/9c). pic.twitter.com/wdycVpZQzB
— WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) July 6, 2022
