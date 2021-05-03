wrestling / News
A&E Hosting Sweepstakes For Virtual Meet & Greet With Shawn Michaels
May 2, 2021 | Posted by
A&E is launching a sweepstakes for a virtual meet & greet with Shawn Michaels to promote their new WWE shows. The company has launched a sweepstakes for the virtual meeting with the WWE Hall of Famer, which is open until June 6th for American legal residents who are 18+.
10 grand prizes will be awarded, each of which will be a virtual meet & greet with Michaels. You can find out all the rules here. Michaels’ episode of Biography premieres on May 16th at 8 PM ET/PT on A&E.
More Trending Stories
- Mariah May On Her 2019 WWE Tryout, What She Was Told Afterward
- Tamina Names the ‘Roman Reigns’ Of the Women’s Division, Talks Using Her Father’s Finisher
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania