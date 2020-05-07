A&E To Broadcast New Series The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures

A&E has announced that they will be airing a new series called The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures, which sees a hunt for rare WWE memorabilia. Here’s a press release:

A&E NETWORK COMMISSIONS A ROBUST SLATE INCLUDING NEW LIVE, NON-FICTION AND DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMMING

NETWORK REINFORCES ITS DEDICATION TO BEST-IN-CLASS LIVE PROGRAMMING WITH 160 NEW EPISODES OF HIT SERIES “LIVE PD” AND

GREENLIGHTS GROUNDBREAKING NEW LIVE AUCTION SERIES WHAT’S IT WORTH? LIVE” HOSTED BY JEFF FOXWORTHY

EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ICONIC WWE® BRAND FOR NEW SERIES “THE QUEST FOR LOST WWE® TREASURES” (wt)

New York, NY – May 7, 2020 –A&E Network expands its programming slate of original series with the greenlight of two new projects spanning across live and non-fiction genres. In addition to these new orders, A&E’s hit series and cable’s #1 show on Fridays and Saturdays in 2019, “Live PD,” has been renewed for an additional 160 episodes. From MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, the three-hour live show hosted by Dan Abrams, with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, follows law enforcement agencies from across the country for an inside look at policing in America. “Live PD” will celebrate its 300th episode this June.

To expand on the network’s dedication to live programming, new series “What’s It Worth? Live,” hosted by comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, will showcase live programming in an innovative way, incorporating on-air and online components to bring hidden personal treasures to consumers nationwide.

The network is also expanding its partnership with WWEÒ Studios for the new series “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) which joins the previously announced greenlight of five “Biography” specials showcasing WWE Legends “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Stone Cold Steve Austin® and Shawn Michaels®.

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD’ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”

“Live PD”–Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm-12am ET/PT

A&E Network has ordered 160 new episodes of the groundbreaking documentary series “Live PD,” from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment. Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, “Live PD” showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities every Friday and Saturday night. Abrams, Morris and Larkin guide viewers through the night giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time, bouncing between the featured law enforcement agencies.

“Live PD” is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company. Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Sean Gottlieb, and Brad Abramson.

“What’s It Worth? Live”

A&E Network has greenlit eight two-hour episodes of the innovative new live series “What’s It Worth? Live” hosted by comedian and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy. Broadcast live from Atlanta, each episode will give viewers from coast to coast the opportunity to bid on and purchase an array of extremely rare, intriguing and valuable personal treasures, sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace. Foxworthy will be joined by a team of experts to showcase items ranging from antiques to iconic pieces of pop culture discovered in a nationwide search. These unique and potentially one of a kind items–once gathering dust in living rooms, attics and bottom drawers from around the country–will be appraised live on air and put up for auction immediately online.

“What’s It Worth? Live” is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media for A&E Network with Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Simon Thomas, Rich Sirop, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry Burns serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “What’s It Worth? Live.”

“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt)

A&E Network has greenlit the new series “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) in partnership with WWE Studios which takes viewers on the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.

Throughout history, WWE’s action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which is lost in attics, hidden in boxes or even claimed by competitors. Guided by McMahon and Levesque, the series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant’s custom boots, Vince McMahon’s cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker’s caskets and more. Over the course of ten one-hour episodes, WWE Superstars and Legends will give viewers a unique look into WWE history as they seek out the missing treasures that have left a lasting mark on pop culture.

“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” (wt) is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network with Susan Levison and Ben Zierten serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.”