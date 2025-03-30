Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Gunther On WWE LFG, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, More

A&E’s WWE programming block tonight includes the latest episode of WWE LFG with an appearance by Gunther and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:

8:00 PM: WWE LFG – “WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther challenges the Future Greats to show more toughness and urgency in their matches; one Future Great must find her dark side, while another is pushed to the edge.”

9:30 PM: WWE Rivals – “Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias breaks down Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall’s memorable rivalry with Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield.”

10:30 PM: WWE’s Greatest Moments – WCW – “Throughout the rich history of Professional Wrestling, few companies were able to leave a mark as huge as World Championship Wrestling; a look back at the moments that defined an entire organization.”