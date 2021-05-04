A&E’s Biography Drops in Viewership, Sees Slight Rise in Ratings for Randy Savage Special

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for Sunday’s WWE programming on A&E. First up, the latest Biography special on late WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage finished with an overnight audience of 790,000 viewers. That’s another decrease from last weekend’s overnight audience of 880,000 viewers for the Rowdy Roddy Piper special.

For comparison, the series premiere on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin drew an overnight audience of 1.062 million viewers. However, ratings in the P18-49 key demo were slightly up. The Randy Savage special drew a 0.31 rating, which is up slightly from the 0.29 rating for the Piper documentary. Next week’s special will feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Meanwhile, episode three of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures finished with 563,000 viewers for its overnight number. That’s down by over 200,000 viewers for the overnight audience for the second episode, which drew 769,000 viewers for its overnight audience. The key demo rating for the show was 0.22, which decreased from last week’s rating of 0.27 in the same key demo.

The Randy Savage documentary finished No. 7 in the Cable Top 150 rankings, compared to No. 10 for the Piper episode. Treasures was down in the rankings this week, coming at No. 12 compared to last week’s No. 11 slot.

90 Day Fiance topped the Sunday ratings again with 0.47 rating. The NASCAR Cup Series L on FS1 topped the viewership for the evening with 2.739 million viewers.