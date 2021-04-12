A&E’s Biography Special On Steve Austin Premieres This Weekend

A&E will begin its Biography series looking at WWE stars this weekend with the first special centering on Steve Austin. The special airs on A&E on Sunday at 8 PM ET and runs two hours, described as follows:

Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), “Biography: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin” traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the 90s. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s “Attitude Era” and transformed him into a pop culture icon. After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The series will continue with specials for Roddy Piper on April 25th, Randy Savage on May 2nd, Booker T on May 9th, and Shawn Michaels on May 16th. You can see a trailer for the Austin special below: