AEW Hits $1 Million Gate For Double Or Nothing Off First Day Ticket Sales

AEW has achieved its first $1 million gate for a show thanks to first-day ticket sales for May’s Double or Nothing PPV. Tony Khan announced on Twitter Friday that the company’s Las Vegas PPV has already brought in $1 million in sales, writing:

“It’s Friday, you know what that means: #AEWRampage Live TONIGHT on @TNTdrama on the Road to Revolution this Sunday, and tonight we’re celebrating a milestone because today #DoubleOrNothing 1st day sales just gave us our 1st EVER $1 Million gate! Let’s celebrate tonight @ Rampage!”

Double Or Nothing takes place on May 29th.