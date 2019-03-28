wrestling / News

AEW All In 2 Set for August 31 at Sears Center

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more details on the return of All In. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega recently announced the return of All In at C2E2. According to the Observer, the event will be held on August 31.

As noted, the event will once again return to the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The first All In sold out the Sears Center in 2018.

