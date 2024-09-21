AEW Expected To Bring $220,000 In Revenue to Springfield, MA With Tonight’s Collision

WWLP in Springfield, MA reports that AEW is expected to bring $220,000 in revenue to the city with tonight’s episode of Collision. This is the first AEW event to happen in Springfield.

Part of the celebration of AEW coming to the city included today being named ‘AEW Day’. Mayor Domenic Sarno met with Darby Allin, The Outrunners and Mark Sterling, before hitting Sterling.