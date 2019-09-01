wrestling / News
AEW News: Status of AAA Tag Team Titles Going Forward, Page vs. PAC Feud Next, Santana of LAX On Debut
– PWInsider reports that AEW will not be featuring the AAA Tag Team Titles going forward since they will now shift to promoting their own Tag Team Titles. A tournament to crown the first AEW Tag Team Champions will be a focus of the AEW on TNT series. AEW does still hope that AAA will be sending them talent though.
– PWInsider also reports that the plan going forward is to do the Adam Page vs. PAC feud now. They set this up tonight in the All Out post-show video where PAC confronted Page.
– Santana of LAX tweeted about LAX’s AEW debut at All Out following the show.
THE REALEST AND ILLEST KILLAZ. https://t.co/YkdV526rUP
— Proud-n-Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@Santana_PNP) September 1, 2019
