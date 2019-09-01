wrestling / News

AEW News: Status of AAA Tag Team Titles Going Forward, Page vs. PAC Feud Next, Santana of LAX On Debut

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
aew all elite wrestling Tony Khan logo

PWInsider reports that AEW will not be featuring the AAA Tag Team Titles going forward since they will now shift to promoting their own Tag Team Titles. A tournament to crown the first AEW Tag Team Champions will be a focus of the AEW on TNT series. AEW does still hope that AAA will be sending them talent though.

PWInsider also reports that the plan going forward is to do the Adam Page vs. PAC feud now. They set this up tonight in the All Out post-show video where PAC confronted Page.

– Santana of LAX tweeted about LAX’s AEW debut at All Out following the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AAA, AEW, Ashish

More Stories

loading