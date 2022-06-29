AEW News: Acclaimed & Gunn Club React to Danhausen’s Actions At Forbidden Door, Eddie Kingston Talks Blood & Guts

– The Acclaimed and Gunn Club are none too happy about Danhausen distracting the latter at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as a post-match video showed. At Sunday’s PPV, Danhausen appeared on the Tron before the two teams’ match with Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight and Yuya Uemura and playing an “Ass Boys” theme song, which prompted Colton and Austin Gunn to run to the back.

In a video shared by AEW on Tuesday, Billy Gunn admonished his sons for running off and leaving their partners. As Austin and Colton ranted about Danhausen’s actions, Anthony Bowens promised that they would “take care of it” and the two sides made up:

– Eddie Kingston spoke with Mike Foss of WXYZ about Blood & Guts taking place in Detroit on tonight’s Dynamite. In the video, which you can see below, Kingston talked how he knew Detroit would be perfect for the match because fans would “understand the violence” and would appreciate and get it: