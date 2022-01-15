wrestling / News

AEW News: The Acclaimed Mock Sting With New Music Video, Adam Cole Defeats Trent

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Acclaimed Stang

The Acclaimed released a new music video on AEW Rampage, mocking Sting and Darby Allin both. You can see the video below, which takes several shots at the two:

– Adam Cole defeated Trent on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip of the finish below:

