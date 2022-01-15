wrestling / News
AEW News: The Acclaimed Mock Sting With New Music Video, Adam Cole Defeats Trent
January 15, 2022 | Posted by
The Acclaimed released a new music video on AEW Rampage, mocking Sting and Darby Allin both. You can see the video below, which takes several shots at the two:
🗣 Yo! Listen! 🗣
Watch #TheAcclaimed music video right here!#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/BDBOe7zfoU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2022
– Adam Cole defeated Trent on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip of the finish below:
And the final blow is delivered. @AdamColePro takes the win!
Don’t miss a second of the action here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/3KeJR1s9zd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 15, 2022