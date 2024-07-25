AEW News: The Acclaimed Cut Promo After Dynamite, Blood & Guts Highlights

– The Acclaimed were feeling their oats after last night’s AEW Dynamite and cut a promo on a number of tag teams after the show. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were part of Team AEW, who defeated The Elite in Blood & Guts on Wednesday’s show. The AEW Twitter account posted a video of the two cutting a promo on the win that you can see below.

The two talk about getting the win and how they didn’t want to hear anything about the two of them not having it, and told people not to underestimate them. Caster then pointed out they have two wins over the Young Bucks and teased reclaiming the World Tag Team Titles before responding to comments about FTR on last week’s Collision:

– AEW also posted highlights of the Blood & Guts match from last night’s show: