AEW News: The Acclaimed Earn Tag Team Title Shot On Dynamite, Dark Match Result From Show

June 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Acclaimed AEW Dynamite 6-19-24 Image Credit: AEW

– The Acclaimed have a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships after beating The Young Bucks on Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens defeat the champions in a Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show to earn a future shot at the titles.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated The Outrunners in a dark match before this week’s Dynamite.

