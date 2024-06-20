AEW News: The Acclaimed Earn Tag Team Title Shot On Dynamite, Dark Match Result From Show

– The Acclaimed have a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships after beating The Young Bucks on Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens defeat the champions in a Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show to earn a future shot at the titles.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.

– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated The Outrunners in a dark match before this week’s Dynamite.