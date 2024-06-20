wrestling / News
AEW News: The Acclaimed Earn Tag Team Title Shot On Dynamite, Dark Match Result From Show
– The Acclaimed have a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships after beating The Young Bucks on Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens defeat the champions in a Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s show to earn a future shot at the titles.
No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.
Bowens gets the tag!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/tC9H1QtmeP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
PUUUUUUUUMP it up!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/70tXNOebao
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
What a double team manuever from the EVPs!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@YoungBucks | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/qTrAwby1xA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal defeated The Outrunners in a dark match before this week’s Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW
- Backstage Notes On Wyatt Sicks Debut, How They’ll Interact With Storylines
- Cody Rhodes Recalls an Awkward Meeting in AEW With Matt Cardona & Tony Khan
- The Undertaker Reveals on When He Knew It Was Time to Retire, Being Set on Fire