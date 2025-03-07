wrestling / News
AEW Acquires New PPV Deal in Southeast Asia Through SPOTV
SPOTV has announced that it has acquired the exclusive streaming rights for AEW PPVs events in Southeast Asia. The deal begins with Revolution, which will air there on March 10.
Singapore, – March 7, 2025 – SPOTV NOW, a leading sports OTT platform, is thrilled to announce that it has secured exclusive streaming rights for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view (PPV) events and the Snow League in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand (except AEW) and Hong Kong.
This partnership will bring the excitement and action of AEW’s premier wrestling events and the Snow League’s thrilling snowboarding competitions to fans across Southeast Asia. This collaboration highlights our dedication to offering top-tier sports entertainment to our subscribers.
Starting with AEW Revolution 2025 on March 10, 2025, in SEA time zone, fans in these regions will be able to stream all AEW PPV events live and on-demand through SPOTV NOW’s platform.
The upcoming events include (date mentioned are in Eastern time zone):
Sunday, April 6, 2025 – Dynasty
Sunday, May 25, 2025 – Double or Nothing
Saturday, July 12, 2025 – All IN: Texas
Sunday, August 24, 2025 – Forbidden Door (UK event)
Saturday, September 20, 2025 – All Out
Saturday, October 18, 2025 – WrestleDream
Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Full Gear
Saturday, December 27, 2025 – Worlds End
In addition, SPOTV NOW will also broadcast the inaugural Snow League event this weekend, featuring top snowboarders from around the world competing in halfpipe events at Buttermilk Mountain in
Aspen Snowmass, USA, on March 8-9, 2025 (SEA time zone).
The upcoming events include:
December 4–6, 2025: Yunding Secret Garden, China
February 26–28, 2026: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass, USA
March 19–21, 2026: LAAX, Switzerland
AEW has quickly become one of the most popular wrestling promotions in the world, known for its thrilling matches and star-studded roster.
The Snow League, created by legendary snowboarder Shaun White, aims to push the limits of winter sports competition, delivering intense performances and jaw-dropping finishes.
With this new partnership, SPOTV NOW aims to enhance the viewing experience for sports fans in the region, offering them access to premium content and live events. This also SPOTV NOW’s initiative to bring more sports content to underserved fans in the region
to serve them better.
Don’t miss All Elite Wrestling and Snow League events, stream it live on SPOTV NOW. Download the app, tap the hero banner, and get your subscription pass now!
