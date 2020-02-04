Various News: AEW Action Figures Update, Natalya Tweets On Kobe Tribute, Lacey Evans Motivates Softball Team

– Toy News International reports that AEW action figures will be at the New York Toy Fair on February 22nd, and that they are being produced by Wicked Cool Toys/Jazwares. Interestingly enough, the co-founder of Wicked Cool is Jeremy Padawer, the man behind the Jakks WWE toys.

AEW scanned their talent during All Out weekend last year.

– Natalya tweeted about her tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on last night’s RAW. During her match on the show, Natalya wore purple and yellow arm bands.

“The last week has put so much in perspective for me. You’ve got to strive for greatness. You’ve got to pay it forward. You have to love with all of your heart. #Raw 💜💛 #mambaforever”

– Lacey Evans tweeted about giving a motivational speech to the Newberry High School softball team, as well as working out with them. This follows Lacey paying for the team’s helmets

