AEW Ad Featured in Official Super Bowl LIV Program
February 2, 2020
– A fan on tweeted shared photos revealing that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has an ad featured in the official Super Bowl LIV program. You can check out photos of the ad below. It looks like a single-page ad promoting AEW Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday nights.
AMAZING!!! @AEWrestling has an ad featured in the #SuperBowl program! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LD6F1r2tVC
— Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) February 2, 2020
