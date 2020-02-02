wrestling / News

AEW Ad Featured in Official Super Bowl LIV Program

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite logo All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

– A fan on tweeted shared photos revealing that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has an ad featured in the official Super Bowl LIV program. You can check out photos of the ad below. It looks like a single-page ad promoting AEW Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday nights.

