AEW News: Adam Cole Beats Evil Uno on AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa Picks Up Win

– Adam Cole was victorious on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as he knocked off Evil Uno. Cole beat Uno on Friday’s show, then cut a promo declaring that he will become the AEW World Champion:

An emphatic @AdamColePro lets us all know that one thing is for certain.

Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0FTg7Sv6XX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022

– Thunder Rosa ran through Mercedes Martinez on Rampage to get revenge for Martinez costing her a match in the TBS Championship tournament. After the match, Britt Baker showed up and revealed that she brought Martinez into the company to stop Rosa from winning the title: