AEW News: Adam Cole Beats Evil Uno on AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa Picks Up Win

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Rampage 2-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole was victorious on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as he knocked off Evil Uno. Cole beat Uno on Friday’s show, then cut a promo declaring that he will become the AEW World Champion:

– Thunder Rosa ran through Mercedes Martinez on Rampage to get revenge for Martinez costing her a match in the TBS Championship tournament. After the match, Britt Baker showed up and revealed that she brought Martinez into the company to stop Rosa from winning the title:

Adam Cole, AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa

