wrestling / News
AEW News: Adam Cole Beats Evil Uno on AEW Rampage, Thunder Rosa Picks Up Win
– Adam Cole was victorious on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite as he knocked off Evil Uno. Cole beat Uno on Friday’s show, then cut a promo declaring that he will become the AEW World Champion:
An emphatic @AdamColePro lets us all know that one thing is for certain.
Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/0FTg7Sv6XX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022
– Thunder Rosa ran through Mercedes Martinez on Rampage to get revenge for Martinez costing her a match in the TBS Championship tournament. After the match, Britt Baker showed up and revealed that she brought Martinez into the company to stop Rosa from winning the title:
As @tonyschiavone24 speaks to @RealMMartinez after that brutal ending to her match with @ThunderRosa22, the #AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. @realbrittbaker reveals some interesting details.
Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/7PpkhERDLW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 5, 2022