AEW News: Adam Cole & reDRagon Win Six-Man Tag On Dynamite, William Regal Slaps Wheeler Yuta
– Adam Cole and reDRagon picked up a win in their battle with Adam Page and Jurassic Express on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Cole and reDRagon defeated the World and Tag Team Champions, and a clip of it is below:
And @adamcolepro LOWERS THE BOOM and GETS THE VICTORY! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/oY89DcgvN3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
– Following Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson’s win over Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s show, Yuta extended his hand William Regal only to be slapped by Regal:
