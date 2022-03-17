wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole & reDRagon Win Six-Man Tag On Dynamite, William Regal Slaps Wheeler Yuta

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Adam Cole reDRagon Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole and reDRagon picked up a win in their battle with Adam Page and Jurassic Express on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Cole and reDRagon defeated the World and Tag Team Champions, and a clip of it is below:

– Following Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson’s win over Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta on tonight’s show, Yuta extended his hand William Regal only to be slapped by Regal:

