AEW News: Adam Cole Celebrating Wrestling Anniversary Tomorrow, Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog

April 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole is celebrating his 14th year in wrestling tomorrow night. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note the news, writing:

“Tomorrow, April 6, is my 14 year anniversary in the pro wrestling industry. No better way to celebrate than a sold out crowd in Boston, and everyone around the world, watching me beat one of the very best. @AEW #AEWDynamite #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM”

– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is online, and you can check it out below:

Adam Cole, AEW, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

