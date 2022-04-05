AEW News: Adam Cole Celebrating Wrestling Anniversary Tomorrow, Sammy Guevara’s Latest Vlog

– Adam Cole is celebrating his 14th year in wrestling tomorrow night. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note the news, writing:

“Tomorrow, April 6, is my 14 year anniversary in the pro wrestling industry. No better way to celebrate than a sold out crowd in Boston, and everyone around the world, watching me beat one of the very best. @AEW #AEWDynamite #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM”

– Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog is online, and you can check it out below: