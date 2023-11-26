wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Copeland Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Copeland AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Copeland is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:

– Thunder Rosa has posted her latest vlog online, described as follows:

Hey #ThunderArmy! Dive into my latest vlog for an exciting journey. I kicked things off with a training wrestling match at the Hybrid School Of Wrestling in San Antonio, making fantastic new friends along the way. Then, I headed to Los Angeles for #AEWFullGear.

Join me, Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Orange Cassidy as we tour the iconic WB film lot. We explored the sets of Friends’ Central Perk and The Big Bang Theory’s living room – it was like walking through TV history! The excitement continued with a ride on the Batcycle and wielding Wonder Woman’s lasso at Warner Bros. The climax of the trip was commentating #AEWCollision and AEWFullGear in Spanish with my buddy Alvaro. Watch all these amazing moments and much more in my vlog. Can’t wait for you to see it!

