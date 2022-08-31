wrestling / News

AEW News: Additional Seats Released For All Out, New Merchandise

August 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Week NOW Arena Chicago Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has released a few more seats for Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that a small number of seats have been released for the Now Arena-hosted show here.

Shop AEW has released a new CM Punk Best in the World limited edition ringer shirt, as well as a Orange Cassidy portrait sticker, a Best Friends hat, Blackpool Combat Club Duffel Bags, and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading