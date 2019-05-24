AEW News: Additional Tickets Made Available For Double or Nothing, Jim Ross Talks Signing With AEW

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that additional tickets have been available for Double or Nothing. You can see the announcement tweets below:

BREAKING #AEWDON TICKET NEWS: Due to demand, @AEWrestling have released production hold seats for #AEWDoN making tickets available to Saturday's show @MGMGrand… Tix are on-sale now at https://t.co/eg2PabwikF through Sat, while supplies last!…Witness history LIVE! pic.twitter.com/d4iPENzma6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2019

The set up for #AEWDoN is underway … continue to check https://t.co/eg2PabwikF for more tickets as the team is working hard to open up as much seating as possible between now & Saturday! pic.twitter.com/J1pH7TApUA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2019

– 411's Jeffrey Harris will be at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account

– Jim Ross spoke with the New York Post about signing with AEW. Speaking of the commentary team, Ross said, “We’re going to be fine, I think. It may be rocky to get rolling, but shoot, by the time that show’s over and we call, which I assume will be [Chris] Jericho and [Kenny] Omega, if we ain’t rocking and rolling, that’s our fault.”