wrestling / News

AEW News: Additional Tickets Made Available For Double or Nothing, Jim Ross Talks Signing With AEW

May 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing Ace Romero

– All Elite Wrestling has announced that additional tickets have been available for Double or Nothing. You can see the announcement tweets below:

– 411’s Jeffrey Harris will be at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast this weekend and will be providing live coverage all weekend long on our @411wrestling Twitter account so be sure to follow us if you aren’t already!

– Jim Ross spoke with the New York Post about signing with AEW. Speaking of the commentary team, Ross said, “We’re going to be fine, I think. It may be rocky to get rolling, but shoot, by the time that show’s over and we call, which I assume will be [Chris] Jericho and [Kenny] Omega, if we ain’t rocking and rolling, that’s our fault.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Double or Nothing, Jim Ross, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading