AEW Adds Kiera Hogan to Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out

August 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kiera Hogan is headed to All Out, with AEW adding her to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at the PPV. AEW has announced that Hogan will be part of the match, which takes place as part of The Buy In on Sunday’s show.

Hogan joins a field of competitors that also includes Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Diamante, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida. There are eight more competitors to be revealed, as well as a surprise 21st competitor who is the “Joker.”

