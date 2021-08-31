wrestling / News
AEW Adds Kiera Hogan to Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out
Kiera Hogan is headed to All Out, with AEW adding her to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at the PPV. AEW has announced that Hogan will be part of the match, which takes place as part of The Buy In on Sunday’s show.
Hogan joins a field of competitors that also includes Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Diamante, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida. There are eight more competitors to be revealed, as well as a surprise 21st competitor who is the “Joker.”
This just in from #AEW GM @TonyKhan: @HoganKnowsBest3 is the latest addition to the Casino Battle Royale on the #AEWAllOut Buy-In LIVE Sept 5 on #AEW’s official YouTube channel before #AEWAllOut on PPV. More entrants will be announced on tomorrow’s 100th #AEWDynamite live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4nqE1feIcD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2021