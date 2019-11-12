Tony Khan On If Lights Out Matches Will Happen Often, Confirms That AEW ‘Shares’ In Success Of Advertising on Dynamite

During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan confirmed that AEW “shares” in the advertising for AEW Dynamite and said that he doesn’t expect to see lights out matches often. Highlights are below.

On AEW sharing in the success of advertising on Dynamite: “Yeah, we’re doing really well, I’m very happy with it because we share in the success of the advertising on this show, and it’s a high-profile, primetime show and it’s going really well, yeah, we have some really exciting stuff with the advertising partnerships that we’ll announce soon.”

On if lights out matches will happen regularly: “I don’t think we’ll see, in the course of a year, we’ve seen those three, and it’s not something I expect to see that often, but certainly in the case of what’s happened with Omega and Moxley, I thought it was very appropriate, and I was certainly the appropriate match and the appropriate way to do it tonight because you didn’t know what those guys were going to do and I’m glad we made the lights out match tonight because they literally tore the ring apart and we wouldn’t have been able to continue the show after they ripped the ring to pieces.”