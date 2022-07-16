wrestling / News

AEW To Air Entrances For First Rampage Match On Social Media

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Entrances 7-15-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW will kick off AEW Rampage with Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. the House of Black, and the entrances will air on social media before the show starts. AEW announced on Friday that the match between the two teams will start tonight’s show, and that the entrances will air live on Twitter and YouTube starting at 9:55pm ET.

You can see the full announcement below, along with the livestream video:

