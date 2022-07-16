wrestling / News
AEW To Air Entrances For First Rampage Match On Social Media
AEW will kick off AEW Rampage with Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. the House of Black, and the entrances will air on social media before the show starts. AEW announced on Friday that the match between the two teams will start tonight’s show, and that the entrances will air live on Twitter and YouTube starting at 9:55pm ET.
You can see the full announcement below, along with the livestream video:
#AEW Exclusive:
House of Black (@Brodyxking & @malakaiblxck) and Dark Order's @SilverNumber1 + @YTAlexReynolds make their entrances before Friday Night #AEWRampage: #FyterFest Night 2 @ 9:55pm Et / 8:55pm CT
Watch #AEW Rampage at 10pm ET / 9pm CT & 10pm PT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/y5iznuOAYk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2022
