AEW Airing Block Of Programming Before WWE Survivor Series

AEW will broadcast a three-hour block of AEW Collision and Rampage from 3 to 6 PM Eastern on Saturday, November 30th.

This is the same day as WWE Survivor Series, which will air on Peacock that night. The episodes are slated to be taped earlier in the week in Chicago and air on Saturday afternoon.

This is due to NHL coverage on Friday 11/29 and college basketball coverage on Saturday 11/30. It’s also allowing AEW not to go head-to-head with Survivor Series.