AEW Airs Ad on USA Network During NXT
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling made its play for NXT fans on Wednesday night — during NXT’s ad time. As you can see via tweets from viewers below, AEW advertising aired during NXT proramming.
AEW, of course, will debut their show opposite NXT on TNT starting on October 2nd.
I just saw a #AEW commercial a war is coming remember that #NXT pic.twitter.com/djO9GZ5tKg
— LPH (@lphisgood) September 19, 2019
@AEWrestling airs a commercial during the middle of @WWE's #SDLive!! I LOVE IT!! 😂😂 THIS IS FREAKIN' INCREDIBLE!! 😂😂😁😎🤘 @AEWonTNT @SithThanos #AEWonTNT #AEW pic.twitter.com/AvvhNCiY7j
— Rainbow Warrior (Jacob is #AllElite) (@Rainbowarior17) September 18, 2019
