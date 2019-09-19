wrestling / News

AEW Airs Ad on USA Network During NXT

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT AEW

– All Elite Wrestling made its play for NXT fans on Wednesday night — during NXT’s ad time. As you can see via tweets from viewers below, AEW advertising aired during NXT proramming.

AEW, of course, will debut their show opposite NXT on TNT starting on October 2nd.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading