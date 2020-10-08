wrestling / News
AEW Airs Video Featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi & More Congratulating Chris Jericho
AEW’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s career on Dynamite included a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bully Ray, Slash, and more. You can see the video below that aired on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which saw the aforementioned wresting and music luminaries along with Ted Irvine and Dennis Miller.
You can check out the segment in the images below:
Lots of love to @IAmJericho from the likes of @Slash, @tanahashi1_100, @DennisDMZ, and of course, Dad 🍾🍾🍾 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/o60ctN2IBZ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020
.@IAmJericho receives a message from the Ace of the Universe himself… @tanahashi1_100! 👀 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/egfq5VBmT2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 8, 2020
