AEW Airs Video Featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi & More Congratulating Chris Jericho

AEW’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s career on Dynamite included a video with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Bully Ray, Slash, and more. You can see the video below that aired on this week’s episode of Dynamite, which saw the aforementioned wresting and music luminaries along with Ted Irvine and Dennis Miller.

You can see our coverage of tonight’s episode here.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the segment in the images below: