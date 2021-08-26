wrestling / News
AEW News: AJ Lee Reacts to CM Punk Shout-Out on Dynamite, Pre-Sale Code For Miami Dynamite
– AJ Lee was surprised to hear CM Punk reference her on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Punk cut a promo and during it, he closed out the promo by saying, “One more thing, I just wanna say hi to my beautiful wife, sitting at home. I love you, April.”
Lee wrote on Twitter:
“wasn’t expecting to hear my government name tonight”
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) August 26, 2021
– AEW’s online pre-sale for their October 15th Rampage and October 16th Dynamite tapings in Miami starts tomorrow morning at Ticketmaster.
The pre-sale runs from 10 AM to 10 PM ET and uses the code JKOCT. The pre-sale for Rampage is here, Dynamite is here, and a combo ticket for both events is here.
