wrestling / News

AEW News: Alex Windsor Vignette Airs On Collision, Megan Bayne Picks Up WIn

June 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Windsor AEW Collision 6-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

– A vignette teasing the arrival of Alex Windsor aired on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Thursday’s show featured a video hyping the return of Windows to AEW TV, as you can see below.

Windsor announced earlier this month that she had signed with the company.

– Megan Bayne was victorious on this week’s show, picking up a win over Vert Vixen to bring her record in AEW to 8 – 1:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Alex Windsor, Megan Bayne, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading