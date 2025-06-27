AEW News: Alex Windsor Vignette Airs On Collision, Megan Bayne Picks Up WIn

– A vignette teasing the arrival of Alex Windsor aired on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Thursday’s show featured a video hyping the return of Windows to AEW TV, as you can see below.

Windsor announced earlier this month that she had signed with the company.

– Megan Bayne was victorious on this week’s show, picking up a win over Vert Vixen to bring her record in AEW to 8 – 1: