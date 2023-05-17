wrestling / News

AEW All Access Moving To MAX Streaming Service

May 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Inc reports that during today’s Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfront, it was announced that AEW All Access will move from TBS to their streaming service MAX. This will be the first AEW show to go to the streaming service. It will make the move on June 9.

MAX is the former HBO Max and will relaunch on May 23.

AEW All Access premiered on March 29.

