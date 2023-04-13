wrestling / News
AEW All Access Drops to Series Low Numbers This Week
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily now has the Wednesday television numbers for this week’s edition of AEW All Access. Numbers fell following last week’s increase in numbers.
Last night’s new episode of AEW All Access averaged 281,000 viewers. That fell from last week’s audience of 339,000 viewers.
In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the show drew a 0.08 rating. That fell from the 0.11 rating for last week’s episode. Both the rating and viewership numbers mark a series low for the AEW reality show.
