AEW All Access Sneak Preview Draws 738,000 Viewers

– Per Showbuzz Daily, the AEW All Access sneak preview that aired following the NCAA basketball tournament on Saturday, March 25 drew an average audience of 738,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo and ranked No. 7 for the night for cable originals.

The show only fell behind NCAA game coverage on TBS and ESPN, along with UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Sandhagen on ESPN. The show will make its official broadcast debut starting tomorrow, March 29 at 10:00 pm EST on TBS following Dynamite.