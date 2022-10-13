wrestling / News

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

October 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have a new (and freshly squeezed) All-Atlantic Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to capture the championship. PAC attempted to use a hammer to nail Cassidy but the referee stopped him, and Cassidy nailed PAC with an Orange Punch to capture the pinfall and title.

This marks Cassidy’s first title in AEW and ends PAC’s run, the inaugural title reign, after 109 days. PAC defeated Malakai Black, Miro, and Clark Connors in a four-way match at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door to win the title.

