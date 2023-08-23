wrestling / News

AEW All In Has Over 90,000 Advance PPV Buys

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reports that AEW All In already has 90,000 PPV buys in advance of Sunday’s event. That’s said to be a ‘very strong’ number. The event happens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The last report noted that there are 80,846 tickets out for the show.

