AEW All In Has Over 90,000 Advance PPV Buys

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reports that AEW All In already has 90,000 PPV buys in advance of Sunday’s event. That’s said to be a ‘very strong’ number. The event happens at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The last report noted that there are 80,846 tickets out for the show.

