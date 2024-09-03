– Wrestlenomics has an update on the live attendance at this year’s AEW All In: London 2024, which was held at Wembley Stadium. This year’s edition of the event reportedly had a turnstile count of 46,476 people inside Wembley Stadium.

A representative of Brent Council, the local government where Wembley is located, is said to have confirmed the turnstile figure. This figure represents the number of tickets recorded for actual admission into the event.

AEW All In was held on Sunday, August 25 in London and broadcast live on pay-per-view. Two days following the event, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that the event sold “over 50K tickets” for AEW’s biggest event of the year (see below). Khan also stated the event drew among two of the top buyrates for AEW pay-per-view shows this year, along with AEW Revolution 2024, which featured the last match of Sting.

Also, WrestleTix estimated that 53,393 tickets were distributed for the event. That includes tickets sold and tickets given away for free. WrestleTix might still update with a final count or estimate later on. The turnstile count represents about 87% of tickets distributed being used for the event.

For comparison, the turnstile count for last year’s pay-per-view was 72,265 people. AEW announced a paid attendance of 81,035 people for the event. WrestleTix estimated that 83,131 tickets were distributed for last year’s event.

AEW announced that the promotion will return to Wembley Stadium in London in two years for All In 2026.

