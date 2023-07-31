AEW All In Will Reportedly Air As PPV on DirecTV and Comcast

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline both report that AEW All In will be available on PPV, including through DirecTV and Comcast. This comes after a previous report that said it will also be available on Bleacher Report. The event happens on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be on DirecTV channel 106.

The price is unknown, but most AEW PPVs run for $49.99. It was rumored that there may be a bundle offered for both All In and All Out, which happens a week later.