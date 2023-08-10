wrestling / News
AEW All In Has Surpassed WWF Summerslam 1992 In Attendance
Tickets are starting to move again for AEW All In now that matches have been announced and the show has already surpassed a record. WrestleTix reports that the event has now moved past WWF Summerslam 1992 to break the record for the most attendance in European wrestling history. Summerslam had 79,127 in attendance and All In now has 79,346.
The current production set up is for 84,048 fans, so there are only 4,702 tickets left from a sell out. That assumes that more tickets aren’t made available closer to the event. There are 1,601 tickets on the secondary market.
AEW All In
Sun, 27 Aug 2023
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 4,702
Current Setup => 84,048
Tickets Distributed => 79,346
Resale => 1,601
They blew past the SummerSlam 92 European record of 79,127 with a big day today. pic.twitter.com/usjjFWQgfB
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 10, 2023
