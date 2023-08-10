AEW All In Has Surpassed WWF Summerslam 1992 In Attendance

Tickets are starting to move again for AEW All In now that matches have been announced and the show has already surpassed a record. WrestleTix reports that the event has now moved past WWF Summerslam 1992 to break the record for the most attendance in European wrestling history. Summerslam had 79,127 in attendance and All In now has 79,346.

The current production set up is for 84,048 fans, so there are only 4,702 tickets left from a sell out. That assumes that more tickets aren’t made available closer to the event. There are 1,601 tickets on the secondary market.