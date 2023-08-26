Various News: Note on Match Discussed For AEW All In, Talent In London That Aren’t Booked, List of Talent at RevPro Event in London

– Fightful Select reports that there was some discussion of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS title at AEW All In tomorrow.

– Currently, several AEW wrestlers are in London that aren’t booked, including Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Paul Wight, Anthony Ogogo, Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs. Some talent that was booked for the show arrived late today.

– AEW has increased merchandise availability for the event.

– Mickie James will work tonight’s RevPro event and said she’s sticking around in London through Sunday. Other talent working the RevPro event include Katsuyori Shibata, Zack Sabre Jr, Shingo Takagi, Subculture, Tomohiro Ishii, El Phantasmo and Skye Blue.