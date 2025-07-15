wrestling / News
AEW All In Texas Replay to Air on ITV4 This Week
July 15, 2025 | Posted by
– ITV Sport announced this week that a replay broadcast of AEW all In Texas will be available free-to-air in the UK on Thursday, July 17 on ITV4. It will air at 9:00 pm local time on the network. You can view the announcement below:
🚨 We've got some HUGE news for you 🚨
Watch all of the action from #AEWAllInTexas FREE-TO-AIR in the UK this Thursday night at 9pm on @ITV 4! @AEW | @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/pcuog018oT
— ITV Sport (@ITVSport) July 14, 2025
