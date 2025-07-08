AEW All In Texas To Be Shown in Restaurants & Bars Nationwide

– AEW All In Texas will be shown at restaurants and bars nationwide, courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions, as part of the Pints & PPVs program. This means fans will be able to check out the upcoming pay-per-view event at local restaurants and drinking establishments later this weekend. Fans can locate participating venues for All In Texas by using On Top Sports Live. Here’s the full press release:

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS COMES TO BARS AND RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE VIA “PINTS & PPVs” PROGRAM LIVE, SATURDAY, JULY 12

“Pints & PPVs” Program is Administered by Joe Hand Promotions, the Leader in Commercial Distribution of Sports and Entertainment Content

PHILADELPHIA (July 8, 2025) – Wrestling fans across the country can catch the action of AEW’s biggest event of the year, AEW ALL IN: TEXAS, at their favorite bars and restaurants, thanks to the continued rollout of the Pints & PPVs program from Joe Hand Promotions and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

﻿Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports viewing for the hospitality market, which includes bars, restaurants and casinos, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), announced the launch of the Pints & PPVs Program earlier this year. The program establishes commercial venues as go-to destinations for AEW fans, creating exciting communal viewing experiences and increasing fan engagement. Through Pints & PPVs, any Joe Hand Promotions customer licensed to show AEW events will automatically be part of the program.

ALL IN: TEXAS, will be shown live at Pints & PPVs locations nationwide — including major venues, franchise bar and restaurant chains and individually owned establishments from coast-to-coast— giving fans a unique way to experience the high-energy pay-per-view event in a fun, communal atmosphere.

Fans can find participating venues by visiting OnTapSports.live, the interactive bar finder that lists all establishments signed up to show AEW programming, searchable by event and location.

“With ALL IN: TEXAS shaping up to be one of the biggest events in AEW history, our Pints & PPVs program is making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the action together,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “We’re excited to see premier locations like Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar continue to lead the way in delivering unforgettable live-viewing experiences.”

The Pints & PPVs program turns commercial venues into official AEW viewing destinations, providing them with promotional materials, listing on the OnTapSports bar finder tool, and opportunities to be featured across AEW broadcasts and social media. Any bar, restaurant, or commercial location legally signed up to show AEW events through Joe Hand Promotions becomes part of the program.

For commercial establishments looking to drive traffic and become part of this growing fan community, visit JoeHandPromotions.com or call 1-800-557-4263.