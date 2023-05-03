AEW All In Ticket Sales Now Over 43,000 After Second Day of Pre-Sales

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that AEW has sold over 43,000 tickets in pre-sales after the second day. This comes after yesterday’s pre-sale sold around 35,000 tickets. The event has already generated $5.7 million in revenue for AEW.

He wrote: “Thanks to our great fans, only 32 hours into the pre-sale for #AEWAllIn London, we’ve already sold over 43,000 tickets for over £4.5M ($5.7M), before general on-sale has even begun, with more great seats going onsale soon! Let’s celebrate on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!”