AEW All In To Officially Air On PPV, Bleacher Report, More

AEW All In will officially be available to fans on PPV and Bleacher Report. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite via Excalibur that the August 27th show will air on PPV, Bleacher Report and internationally on FITE TV, PPV.com, YouTube “and more” starting at 1 PM ET, with the Zero Hour show airing at noon.

The show airs live from Wembley Stadium. TYhere’s no word on whether a bundle with All Out, which airs on September 3rd via PPV and Bleacher Report, will be available.