wrestling / News
Updated AEW All Out Card: Dark Order Advance, Lucha Bros. Challenge Young Bucks to Ladder Match
– The Dark Order beat Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and Angelico & Jack Evans at AEW Fight for the Fallen and will now get a chance to earn a first round bye in the upcoming AEW tag team titles tournament at All Out where they will face The Best Friends. The winner of that match will get a first round bye. All Out takes place on August 31st in Chicago.
– Also at AEW Fight for the Fallen, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix challenged the Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out following their win over SCU. Assuming that match does happen, here is the updated All Out card.
* Chris Jericho vs. Adam “Hangman” Page for the AEW World Title
* Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix in a Ladder Match
* The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends for a First Round Bye in AEW Tag Team Titles Tournament
