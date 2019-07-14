Updated AEW All Out Card: Dark Order Advance, Lucha Bros. Challenge Young Bucks to Ladder Match

– The Dark Order beat Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and Angelico & Jack Evans at AEW Fight for the Fallen and will now get a chance to earn a first round bye in the upcoming AEW tag team titles tournament at All Out where they will face The Best Friends. The winner of that match will get a first round bye. All Out takes place on August 31st in Chicago.

– Also at AEW Fight for the Fallen, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix challenged the Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out following their win over SCU. Assuming that match does happen, here is the updated All Out card.

* Chris Jericho vs. Adam “Hangman” Page for the AEW World Title

* Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix in a Ladder Match

* The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends for a First Round Bye in AEW Tag Team Titles Tournament