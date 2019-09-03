AEW All Out Countdown Special Scores Solid Rating For TNT

– AEW had its first TNT programming late last week with Friday’s Countdown to All Out special, and it did reasonably well for the network. The countdown special, which aired at 10 PM on the network, scored a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 390,000 viewers. That’s quite good for a network that does not score shows in the top 150 cable networks on Friday nights as a rule.

Those numbers obviously sound anemic compared to Raw and Smackdown’s numbers, but it must be said that these are not comparable figures for a variety of obvious reasons including different timeslots, the Countdown special not being as heavily promoted and it essentially serving as a matchless preview of a PPV. Nor are they comparable to Impact numbers at any point in that show’s run for most of the same reasons. It’s also not a great matchup for a host of reasons, but perhaps the best comparison would be the 2018 Hall of Fame special that aired on a Saturday night at 10 PM ET. That show did a 0.25 demo rating and 665,000 viewers.

The Countdown to All Out special ranked #29 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with College Football on ESPN winning the night (0.61 demo rating, 1.801 million)