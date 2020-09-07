The AEW All Out Fallout Begins In Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features the fallout from AEW All Out. Here are the highlights:

-The Young Bucks make their way to All Out while contemplating what Jake Roberts has in his bag on the plane.

-Matt and Nick are back at Walmart trying to find AEW action figures, but they’re all sold out.

-We get highlight clips from AEW Dynamite.

-In the EVP room, the Young Bucks contemplate their next move after their match on Dynamite. Jurassic Express make their way in and they have some back and forth ahead of their All Out bout.

-Hangman Page watches Christopher Daniels finish up his 50 reps for 50+ segments, with Page asking Brandon Cutler to let the Bucks know he screwed up and that he’s a piece of shit. Cutler brings up the breakup between he and Peter Avalon.

-The Dark Order try to recruit MJF, but instead, find themselves complimenting Wardlow.

-The Young Bucks and Cutler at a Cracker Barrel contemplating how things feel smaller with just the three of them there. Cutler tries to tell them about Page’s apology but they don’t want any part of it.

– Vickie Guerrero and Diamante hype the ‘Miphone’ virtual assistant.

-The Young Bucks on the red carpet showing off their style.

-We get some highlight clips from All Out.

-Big Swole gives a Public Swole Announcement, with Ricky Starks posing behind her.

– The Dark Order are hanging out in the backstage area when Brodie Lee comes in pissed wanting to know where Colt Cabana is at. Lee makes a joke about Evil Uno not owning his Twitch name in an obvious shot at WWE’s third party policy. Lee bans all third party affiliates for the faction moving forward.

-We get a Cameo video from Sinbad who congratulates Brodie Lee on his title win. Griff Garrison is presented to Lee, who thinks it’s actually Jungle Boy. Anna Jay chokes out Garrison.

-Brandon Cutler continues trying to talk to the Bucks about Page’s apology, but they still want nothing to do with it. Cutler asks about Kenny Omega walking away after losing the AEW Tag Team Titles at All Out. Matt suggests they should start worrying about themselves and that Nick may not need his ‘The Elite’ shirt anymore.