AEW News: Discounted Tickets Available For All Out, Grand Slam Tickets Also Discounted, Swerve Strickland Special on Triller

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out AIT Image Credit: AEW

– The NOW Arena in Chicago is offering discounts on ticket prices for AEW All Out on September 7 and Collision the night before. Collision has a two-for-one sale, which you can get with the code LABOR50 by going here. Meanwhile, there is a 25% off sale for All Out tickets with the code LABOR25, which you can find here.

– There is also a 25% off code for tickets to AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. Use the code STREET25 here.

– Triller TV is airing a best of Swerve Strickland in FSW special today.

