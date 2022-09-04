wrestling / News

AEW All Out Passes $1 Million Gate

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Week NOW Arena Chicago Image Credit: AEW

AEW All Out takes place today, and the gate for the P{PV has passed $1 million. AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account late on Friday night to announce the news, writing:

TOMORROW’s #AEWAllOut has just passed $1 million in live ticket sales!

3 straight @AEW PPVs with $1 million+ live gates on top of
14 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2 shows in 18-49 demo &
back-to-back 1 million+ total viewers for #AEWDynamite

See you SOON on ppv at ALL OUT

