AEW All Out Passes $1 Million Gate
AEW All Out takes place today, and the gate for the P{PV has passed $1 million. AEW President Tony Khan took to his Twitter account late on Friday night to announce the news, writing:
TOMORROW’s #AEWAllOut has just passed $1 million in live ticket sales!
3 straight @AEW PPVs with $1 million+ live gates on top of
14 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2 shows in 18-49 demo &
back-to-back 1 million+ total viewers for #AEWDynamite
See you SOON on ppv at ALL OUT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2022
