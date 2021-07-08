wrestling / News
AEW All Out Pre-Sale Sells Out
The pre-sale for AEW All Out has officially sold out. WrestleTix has announced that all available tickets from the pre-sale, which kicked off today, are gone as well as trio tickets that were available for All Out, Dynamite, and Rampage in Chicago that week.
The on-sale date for the general public is tomorrow, and individual tickets for Dynamite and Rampage are still available in the pre-sale.
AEW All Out takes place on September 5th in Chicago, with Dynamite set for September 1st and Rampage on September 3rd.
Unless there's a small amount of tickets they are saving for tomorrow's general public release, this presale has SOLD OUT for All Out & Trio Combo package.
Every seat on map => 9,496
Plenty of tickets left for Dynamite/Rampage. Much more coming…https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/ybvjXB41ZS
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 8, 2021